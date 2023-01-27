Public urged to inform PUCSL of unauthorized power cuts

The pubic have been urged to inform the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) of any unauthorized power cuts impose by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake urged all electricity consumers to notify the Commission, in writing, if any power cuts are being imposed.

Further, the public were also notified to inform the PUCSL of complaints in this regard via their hotline – 077 568 7387 (or WhatsApp), email - consumers@pucsl.gov.lk and fax - 011 2 392 641.

This announcement comes in the background of PUCSL’s notice to CEB that requests for power cuts will not be green-lighted until 17 February 2023.

In a letter director to CEB’s additional general manager, PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said the decision was taken with the intention of safeguarding the human rights of the 331,709 candidates sitting for the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

The letter comes in response to the CEB general manager’s request for approval from the commission for power interruption schedule today (27 Jan.).

In its letter, Ratnayake went on to noted that the PUCSL granted the approval for all requests made by the transmission licensee for scheduled power interruptions made from February 18, 2022 to January 25, 2023 under the Condition 30(10) of Electricity Transmission and Bulk Supply License No. EL/T/09-002.