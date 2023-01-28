Naval, fishing communities advised not to venture into sea areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers will occur in Uva Province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The low-pressure area located over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal Sea area around January 31. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and reach the east coast of Sri Lanka on February 01.

Wind speeds will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between (Equator - 05 N) and between (85E – 95E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Hence, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the aforementioned sea area during the next 24 hours.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Matara via Hambantota.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Matara via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight, according to the Meteorology Department.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.