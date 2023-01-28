SLPP ready for any election - Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa claims that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is ready for the upcoming 2023 Local Government LG) election.

Speaking to journalists during his visit to Anuradhapura yesterday (27 Jan.), Rajapaksa assured that his party was ready for the upcoming election, in the event it is held as scheduled.

Responding to a question raised by journalists as to whether the resignation of a member of the Election Commission was a ploy to delay the election, the former President questioned why the election would need to be delayed, saying “We are all ready, why should we delay the election?”

Further, when asked about recent claims that the Opposition may be stronger, Rajapaksa asserted that these claims were only made by ‘some persons’, while the majority believes that the SLPPP is likely the stronger party.

When asked about the potential of a presidential election being held, Rajapaksa once again asserted that the SLPP is “ready for any election.”