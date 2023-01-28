SLPP ready for any election - Mahinda Rajapaksa

SLPP ready for any election - Mahinda Rajapaksa

January 28, 2023   12:55 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa claims that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is ready for the upcoming 2023 Local Government LG) election.

Speaking to journalists during his visit to Anuradhapura yesterday (27 Jan.), Rajapaksa assured that his party was ready for the upcoming election, in the event it is held as scheduled.

Responding to a question raised by journalists as to whether the resignation of a member of the Election Commission was a ploy to delay the election, the former President questioned why the election would need to be delayed, saying “We are all ready, why should we delay the election?”

Further, when asked about recent claims that the Opposition may be stronger, Rajapaksa asserted that these claims were only made by ‘some persons’, while the majority believes that the SLPPP is likely the stronger party.

When asked about the potential of a presidential election being held, Rajapaksa once again asserted that the SLPP is “ready for any election.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Case against Thilini Priyamali to be taken up again on May 12

Case against Thilini Priyamali to be taken up again on May 12

PUCSL tells CEB not to request approval for power cuts until Feb. 17 (English)

PUCSL tells CEB not to request approval for power cuts until Feb. 17 (English)

Parliament to be prorogued (English)

Parliament to be prorogued (English)

Cabinet agreeable to fully implement 13th Amendment, President tells all-party conference (English)

Cabinet agreeable to fully implement 13th Amendment, President tells all-party conference (English)

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles makes request from drug dealers (English)

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles makes request from drug dealers (English)

Best performers of Grade 05 Scholarship exam speak to Ada Derana

Best performers of Grade 05 Scholarship exam speak to Ada Derana