President yet to accept PSM Charles resignation letter?

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is yet to accept the letter of resignation tendered by Election Commission member P.S.M. Charles, sources at the Presidential Secretariat revealed.

On Wednesday (Jan 25), it was reported that Charles had forwarded her resignation to President Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission later stated that it is yet to receive any resignation letters from its members, contrary to the media reports.

The election body assured that preparations for the upcoming 2023 local government election are being carried out without hindrance, as no resignation letters or copies of said letters have been received thus far.

The local government election is scheduled to be held on 09 March.