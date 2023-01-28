President yet to accept PSM Charles resignation letter?

President yet to accept PSM Charles resignation letter?

January 28, 2023   07:30 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is yet to accept the letter of resignation tendered by Election Commission member P.S.M. Charles, sources at the Presidential Secretariat revealed.

On Wednesday (Jan 25), it was reported that Charles had forwarded her resignation to President Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission later stated that it is yet to receive any resignation letters from its members, contrary to the media reports. 

The election body assured that preparations for the upcoming 2023 local government election are being carried out without hindrance, as no resignation letters or copies of said letters have been received thus far.

The local government election is scheduled to be held on 09 March. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Businesspersons to take legal action if talks with President on 'unfair taxation' unsuccessful

Businesspersons to take legal action if talks with President on 'unfair taxation' unsuccessful

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.28

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.28

Manusath Derana joins hands with Atlas to help children in need

Manusath Derana joins hands with Atlas to help children in need

Will not allow 13th Amendment to be fully implemented  Ven. Induragare Dhammaratana Thero

Will not allow 13th Amendment to be fully implemented  Ven. Induragare Dhammaratana Thero

Another Election Commission member receives death threats

Another Election Commission member receives death threats

CAA conducts raids against traders selling eggs above maximum retail price

CAA conducts raids against traders selling eggs above maximum retail price