Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to visit Sri Lanka

January 28, 2023   11:20 pm

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is expected to travel to Sri Lanka in the first week of February on an invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

According to reports, Ban Ki-moon, as the current president and chair of the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI, will be signing several agreements pertaining to sustainable development and climate change, following his arrival on the island on February 06.

During his visit, Ban Ki-moon is slated to call on the Sri Lankan President on February 07 for bilateral talks which will also focus on the establishment of the proposed climate change university in Sri Lanka.

