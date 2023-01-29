Veteran dramatist and screen writer K.B. Herath passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan dramatist and screenwriter K.B. Herath has passed away this morning (Jan. 29) at the age of 81.

K.B. Herath, who was born in Nawagaththegama of Kurunegala District, studied at Ibbagamuwa Central College. He began his career as a teacher after graduating in Arts, at Peradeniya University.

He had done a yeoman service to the Sri Lankan stage drama industry as a playwriter, producer and screenwriter.