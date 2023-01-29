Rainy conditions to enhance over the island from tomorrow

January 29, 2023   06:31 pm

The Meteorology Department says there is a higher possibility of rainy conditions enhancing over the island starting from tomorrow (Jan. 30).

Therefore, very heavy rainfalls of about 150mm are likely at several places over the island on 31st of January and 01st of February.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts today (29) during the afternoon or night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the island tomorrow (30) during the afternoon or night, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Advisory for strong winds and rough seas

Meanwhile the Met. Department has also issued a weather advisory for strong winds and rough seas for multi-day boats in the South-East Bay of Bengal Sea areas.

It said the low-pressure area located over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal Sea area around 30th January 2023. 

Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and reach near east coast of Sri Lanka on 01st February 2023.

Wind speeds will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between (04N – 12N) and between (85E – 95E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas, the advisory warned.

