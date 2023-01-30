Constitutional Council to meet for the second time

January 30, 2023   08:30 am

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to hold its second meeting today (30), with decisions expected to be reached on the appointment of new members for independent commissions.

It is reported that the Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet this morning at the Parliament complex under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Constitutional Council met for the first time on the 25th of January and only 9 members representing the said council had participated in that meeting.

It is stated that due to the non-appointment of the representative representing the minor political parties, the Constitutional Council had met with only 9 members.

During that meeting, the method of appointing new members for the independent commissions was discussed and further discussions are scheduled to take place today.

Accordingly, members will be appointed for the commissions such as Election Commission, Public Service Commission, National Police Commission, Audit Services Commission, Human Rights Commission, Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, Finance Commission, Delimitation Commission and the National Procurement Commission.

A period of two (02) weeks from the date of advertisement will be given to furnish such applications. More details about the application process will be notified through the newspaper advertisement.

The Constitutional Council had last week unanimously agreed to discharge duties and functions of the Council in an independent, accountable and transparent manner.

