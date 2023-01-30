SJB demands action against masterminds of Easter Sunday attacks

Several members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) visited the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Department this morning (30 Jan.), demanding that the masterminds behind the Easter Sunday Attacks of 2019 be punished.

Accordingly, the party’s legal counsel requested the AG’s Department that suitable action be taken in accordance with the criminal law against those involved, including persons of political authority, based on the facts presented in this regard by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“It is a big issue to us as to who hid the mastermind behind the Easter Attacks. It is clear that this person is in hiding. He should be sought out from wherever he is hiding, and must be punished by the court along with his associates”, SJB MP Hector Appuhami stated, adding that if those in power are unable to serve justice to all those who lost their lives in the attacks even after several years have passed since, “they have no right to be in power”