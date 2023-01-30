Over 4,000 dengue cases reported in January 2023

January 30, 2023   01:20 pm

The Epidemiology Unit has observed a rapid increase in the number of dengue cases reported within this year.

Accordingly, a total of 4,387 cases have been reported thus far, of which 1,426 were reported within the Western Province.

Data from the Epidemiology Unit showed that for the month of January 2023, 741 cases were reported in Colombo, 491 were reported in Gampaha and 194 cases were reported in Kalutara.

Meanwhile, a surge in the number of dengue cases was also seen in Puttalam, Jaffna, Kandy, Galle, Matara, Ratnapura and Kegalle.

Thus, the Epidemiology Unit has urged all persons to seek medical attention in the event they run a high temperature, adding that all required laboratory tests must be done after three days since the onset of the fever.

Comparing statistics obtained from both 2022 and 2023, Dr. S. Anoja Dheerasinghe of the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) noted that over 8,400 cases have been reported in January 2023, while over 7,700 cases were reported in January 2022.

