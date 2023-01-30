Uni student arrested over Race Course murder further remanded

Uni student arrested over Race Course murder further remanded

January 30, 2023   05:59 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered to further remand of the university student who was arrested and remanded in custody for allegedly killing his girlfriend, also a university student, with a sharp weapon at the Colombo Race Course Ground.

The preliminary magisterial inquiry regarding the student’s death was held today (30) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis.

The magistrate then ordered that the suspect be further remanded until the 13th of February.

The prison officials have informed the court that the suspect was not presented before the court as he is currently undergoing treatment in the psychiatric unit of the prison hospital.

Ada Derana court reporter said that the victim’s father also testified before the court today.

