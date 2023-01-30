New regulations for appointing selection committee members for all sports

New regulations for appointing selection committee members for all sports

January 30, 2023   07:19 pm

New regulations will be introduced soon for appointing members to selection committees for all sports including cricket, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe says.

The new regulations will facilitate the appointment of selection committees with accountability and transparency, the minister remarked.

Applications for the selection committee membership should be forwarded to the Director-General of Sports and copies of the applications should be submitted to the National Sports Selection Committee.

Accordingly, under the observations of the National Sports Selection Committee, selection committees will be appointed to each sport, Minister Ranasinghe explained further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Constitutional Council to meet for the second time

Constitutional Council to meet for the second time

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.30

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.30

Over 4,000 dengue cases reported across the island in January 2023

Over 4,000 dengue cases reported across the island in January 2023

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF

Massive fines imposed on shop owners selling eggs above control price

Massive fines imposed on shop owners selling eggs above control price

Torchlit protest against imposing power cuts during A/L exam period

Torchlit protest against imposing power cuts during A/L exam period