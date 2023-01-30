New regulations for appointing selection committee members for all sports

New regulations will be introduced soon for appointing members to selection committees for all sports including cricket, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe says.

The new regulations will facilitate the appointment of selection committees with accountability and transparency, the minister remarked.

Applications for the selection committee membership should be forwarded to the Director-General of Sports and copies of the applications should be submitted to the National Sports Selection Committee.

Accordingly, under the observations of the National Sports Selection Committee, selection committees will be appointed to each sport, Minister Ranasinghe explained further.