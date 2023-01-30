President chairs discussion on future activities of Sinhala Cultural Institute

President chairs discussion on future activities of Sinhala Cultural Institute

January 30, 2023   08:39 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayake to prepare and submit a Cabinet memorandum for the upcoming activities of the Sinhala Cultural Institute.

In order to continue the Sinhala Cultural Institute’s activities, which protect the nation’s cultural identity, the President has also encouraged the formation of a joint committee with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The Head of State issued these instructions during the discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (Jan. 30) regarding the site of the Sinhala Cultural Institute.

The existing problems related to maintaining the Sinhala Cultural Institute were discussed at length.

The President stated that the building facilities of the institution should be developed and greater attention should be made to producing income through activities fit for the institution because the commercial value of the property where the Sinhala Cultural Institute is located is quite high.

He also stated that if any financial provision is required for this purpose, the necessary arrangements can be made to provide it through the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

President Wickremesinghe also pointed out that currently the membership of the Sinhala Cultural Institute is around 300, and by further expanding the membership, new ideas could be obtained by providing opportunities to the educated youth.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Constitutional Council to meet for the second time

Constitutional Council to meet for the second time

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.30

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.30

Over 4,000 dengue cases reported across the island in January 2023

Over 4,000 dengue cases reported across the island in January 2023

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF

Massive fines imposed on shop owners selling eggs above control price

Massive fines imposed on shop owners selling eggs above control price

Torchlit protest against imposing power cuts during A/L exam period

Torchlit protest against imposing power cuts during A/L exam period