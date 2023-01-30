Tamil groups ask Ottawa to bring Sri Lanka officials to International Criminal Court

Tamil groups ask Ottawa to bring Sri Lanka officials to International Criminal Court

January 30, 2023   10:35 pm

OTTAWA - Tamil diaspora groups are praising Ottawa’s sanctions on Sri Lanka officials, while asking Canada to bring that country to international tribunals.

Canada sanctioned four high-ranking officials earlier this month for alleged human-rights breaches during Sri Lanka’s 26-year civil war with Tamil separatists.

The asset and travel ban included Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who are both former presidents.

The Sri Lanka government summoned Canada’s envoy over the move, accusing Ottawa of caving to Tamil diaspora politics.

But Tamil groups say Ottawa has set an example for other countries, and they are asking the Liberals to start a process to bring senior officials to the International Criminal Court.

The U.S. has previously sanctioned senior Sri Lanka officials, but Human Rights Watch says Canada is the only country to list the Rajapaksa brothers.

Source: The Canadian Press 

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

Rooftof Solar to be installed in 11,219 locations - Minister (English)

Rooftof Solar to be installed in 11,219 locations - Minister (English)

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF (English)

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF (English)

No power cuts for two days - CEB (English)

No power cuts for two days - CEB (English)

LG polls: Election chief says all relevant documents sent to be gazetted (English)

LG polls: Election chief says all relevant documents sent to be gazetted (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Anura Kumara on what Sri Lanka's political families fear the most

Anura Kumara on what Sri Lanka's political families fear the most