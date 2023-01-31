CCD arrests another suspect over kidney transplant racket

CCD arrests another suspect over kidney transplant racket

January 31, 2023   07:53 am

Police said that another person who had acted as an intermediary in the kidney transplant racket at a private hospital in Rajagiriya, has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) at Wellampitiya.

Police said that the suspect was arrested along with 02 mobile phones during an investigation conducted by the officers of the Colombo Crime Division.

Five persons including a woman had lodged a complaint with the Borella Police regarding an incident of a private hospital located in the Rajagiriya area deceiving people from poor families and claiming that they would be given money.

According to the relevant complaint, the 53-year-old suspect, a resident of Kolonnawa area, was arrested during the investigations conducted by the Colombo Crime Division.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrates Court today (31) while the Colombo Crime Division is conducting further investigations.

Previously, four suspects who are under arrest in connection with the kidney trafficking racket, including two Grama Niladhari officers, had been ordered remanded until 31 January. 

One of the three suspects, a 32-year-old broker in this kidney transplant racket, had been arrested in the Laundry Watta area in Armour Street, Colombo while the two Grama Niladhari officers belonging to the Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte and Kolonnawa Divisional Secretariat Divisions were arrested for aiding and abetting the racket by falsifying documents for a fee of Rs. 20,000 each.

