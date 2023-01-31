Karu Jayasuriya to be conferred with honorary title Sri Lankabhimanya

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to confer Deshabandu Karu Jayasuriya with the honorary title ‘Sri Lankabhimanya’.

The decision to award the accolade was announced in a special gazette notification published on January 24.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe will personally confer this honour on Jayasuriya at a Ceremony of Investiture scheduled to be held at the Presidential Secretariat on February 03.

‘Sri Lankabhimanya’ is the highest civil honour of Sri Lanka awarded by the President on behalf of the government. It is bestowed upon those who have rendered exceptionally outstanding and most distinguished service to the nation.

Jayasuriya, who served as the Speaker of Parliament from 2015-2020, has also held a number of cabinet ministerial portfolios since he embarked on his active political career in 1995 representing the UNP.

Prior to commencing his political career, Jayasuriya served in the Ceylon Army Volunteer Force from 1965-1972.

Jayasuriya, who later joined the private sector, has served as the chairman of National Chamber of Commerce, SAARC Chamber of Commerce, Colombo Rubber Traders’ Association, Sugar Importers’ Association and Sri Lanka Business Development Centre. He was also the Director of the Export Development Board.

After leaving the private sector, Jayasuriya was appointed the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Germany with accreditation to Austria and Switzerland in 1992, serving until 1994.