Karu Jayasuriya to be conferred with honorary title Sri Lankabhimanya

Karu Jayasuriya to be conferred with honorary title Sri Lankabhimanya

January 31, 2023   09:37 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to confer Deshabandu Karu Jayasuriya with the honorary title ‘Sri Lankabhimanya’.

The decision to award the accolade was announced in a special gazette notification published on January 24.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe will personally confer this honour on Jayasuriya at a Ceremony of Investiture scheduled to be held at the Presidential Secretariat on February 03.

‘Sri Lankabhimanya’ is the highest civil honour of Sri Lanka awarded by the President on behalf of the government. It is bestowed upon those who have rendered exceptionally outstanding and most distinguished service to the nation.

Jayasuriya, who served as the Speaker of Parliament from 2015-2020, has also held a number of cabinet ministerial portfolios since he embarked on his active political career in 1995 representing the UNP.

Prior to commencing his political career, Jayasuriya served in the Ceylon Army Volunteer Force from 1965-1972.

Jayasuriya, who later joined the private sector, has served as the chairman of National Chamber of Commerce, SAARC Chamber of Commerce, Colombo Rubber Traders’ Association, Sugar Importers’ Association and Sri Lanka Business Development Centre. He was also the Director of the Export Development Board.

After leaving the private sector, Jayasuriya was appointed the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Germany with accreditation to Austria and Switzerland in 1992, serving until 1994.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

NEWS IN BRIEF

NEWS IN BRIEF "PRIME TIME" - 2023.01.30

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

Rooftof Solar to be installed in 11,219 locations - Minister (English)

Rooftof Solar to be installed in 11,219 locations - Minister (English)

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF (English)

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF (English)

No power cuts for two days - CEB (English)

No power cuts for two days - CEB (English)

LG polls: Election chief says all relevant documents sent to be gazetted (English)

LG polls: Election chief says all relevant documents sent to be gazetted (English)