Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimate  President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has notified the Cabinet that the Government revenue for the month of January 2023 is far below the monthly expenditure estimates, and instructed all relevant authorities to curtail Government expenditure.

He further noted that the General Treasury too, is finding it challenging to meet all current expenditures except those payments pertaining to salaries, pensions, welfare, pharmaceuticals and debt servicing, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.