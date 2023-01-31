Election body summons LG commissioners and asst. commissioners

Local Government (LG) Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have been summoned to the Election Commission today (Jan. 31), says Nimal G. Punchihewa, the Chairman of the Election Commission.

They have been summoned to the commission for a discussion on the upcoming (LG) election.

The Election Commission will reportedly brief the LG Commissioners and the Assistant Commissioners on how the local government bodies should function during the polling period.

In the meantime, the Election Commission states that it will decide early next month on the election monitoring organizations which will be allowed to monitor the upcoming LG election.

Although 10 election monitoring organizations including the People’s Action For Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) and the Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) have been registered with the Election Commission, it is yet to take a final decision regarding the organizations that will be allowed to monitor the upcoming LG elections.



Against this backdrop, the Election Commission, pursuant to the Election Expenditure Act, has announced the caps set on the expenses that can be incurred by political parties, independent groups and candidates for LG election campaigns.