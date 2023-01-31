First accused in kidney transplant racket granted bail

January 31, 2023   10:53 pm

The first accused in the case filed over the kidney transplant racket at a private hospital in Rajagiriya has been granted bail.

However, the second, third and fourth accused in the case were further remanded until February 14, on the orders of Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya.

One of the suspects, a 32-year-old broker in this kidney transplant racket, had been arrested in the Laundry Watta area in Armour Street, Colombo while the two Grama Niladhari officers belonging to the Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte and Kolonnawa Divisional Secretariat Divisions were arrested for aiding and abetting the racket by falsifying documents for a fee of Rs. 20,000 each.

In the meantime, the suspect who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division yesterday (Jan 30) in Wellampitiya area was ordered to be referred to an identification parade.

The 53-year-old from Kolonnawa, who acted as an intermediary in the racket, was accordingly produced before the additional magistrate this morning.

The case had been filed based on a complaint lodged by five individuals including a woman with the Borella Police, alleging that a private hospital located in Rajagiriya has been duping members of low-income families into selling their kidneys by promising them a high sum of money in return.

