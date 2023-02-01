Gazette on local government election date published

Gazette on local government election date published

February 1, 2023   06:50 am

The gazette notification pertaining to the holding of the Local Government election on 09 March 2023 has been published.

The Chairman of the Election Commission on Monday said that all relevant documents received from District Returning Officers to hold the Local Government Election on March 09, were sent to the Government Printer to be gazetted. 

The Department of Government Information (DGI) had stated recently that the Gazette notification to commence the Local Government (LG) Election process, with the signatures of the Chairman and other members of the Election Commission, has still not been sent to the Government Printer for publication.

However, when inquired by Ada Derana, a spokesperson from the Election Commission had stated that there is no such requirement for the members of the Election Commission to send a Gazette notification to be published regarding the LG election process.

Furthermore, the Election Commission stated that the relevant documents will be issued by the District Returning Officers and that it will be issued within the couple of days.

More than 80,700 candidates will be contesting for 339 local government bodies at the election.

According to the Election Commission, these candidates belong to 58 registered political parties and 329 independent groups.

