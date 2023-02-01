Interim order on compulsory retirement of doctors, specialists extended

The Court of Appeal has extended the interim order issued suspending the inclusion of doctors and specialist doctors in the gazette notification on the compulsory retirement of government sector employees.

Accordingly, the compulsory retirement age of 60 will not be enforced on doctors and specialist doctors until March 29, 2023.

The interim order was extended by Appeals Court judge bench consisting of Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola on Tuesday (Jan. 31), after taking into consideration a writ application filed by 176 specialist doctors.

Later, the writ application was fixed for hearing on March 24, 28 and 29.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs Provincial Council and Local Government, issued an extraordinary gazette notification on Dec. 05, making it compulsory for public sector employees to retire by the age of 60 years.

As per the communiqué, the compulsory retirement age of government workers came into effective from January 01, 2023.

In their writ application, the petitioners stressed that the specialist doctors were previously allowed to serve until the age of 63.