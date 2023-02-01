US Under Secretary for Political Affairs arrives in Sri Lanka

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs arrives in Sri Lanka

February 1, 2023   10:30 am

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (Feb. 01) on an official visit to mark the 75th anniversary of US-Sri Lanka relations.

Upon her arrival, Nuland was received by US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung.

The US envoy tweeted that the Under Secretary’s visit highlights the support extended by the United States to Sri Lanka’s ongoing reforms to foster economic prosperity, protect human rights and promote reconciliation.

During this tour, Nuland also travelled to two other South Asian countries – Nepal and India. She will also engage in an official visit to Qatar after concluding her Sri Lanka visit.

While in Nepal, Nuland engaged with the new government on the broad agenda of the US partnership with Nepal.

In India, Nuland led the US-India annual “Foreign Office Consultations” which cover the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. She will also meet with young tech leaders.

Finally, in Qatar, the Under Secretary will discuss global issues under the framework of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. She will also engage counterparts on Qatar’s critical support for the relocation of Afghans with ties to the United States and our bilateral arrangement on the protection of US interests in Afghanistan.

