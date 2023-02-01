No action to be taken against SLC until Auditor Generals report received

February 1, 2023   02:27 pm

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, today (01 Feb.) pledged before the Court of Appeal that he would not take any action pertaining to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), until the Auditor General’s report in this regard is received.

Ranasinghe stated this when a petition filed by the Heads of SLC, requesting the court to issue an order preventing the revocation of SLC’s registration, was taken up in court this morning.

The petition was filed based on recommendations made by a five-member committee, led by retired Supreme Court Justice Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena, on the issues pertaining to the Sri Lanka cricket team’s conduct during its tour in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

The committee called for a comprehensive audit of the Sri Lanka Cricket board and urged the sports minister to seize board documents to ensure evidence was not destroyed.

