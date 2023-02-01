Two female bodies found in abandoned house

Two female bodies found in abandoned house

February 1, 2023   09:07 pm

The bodies of two females were found in an abandoned house in the Elpitiya area this afternoon (01 Feb.).

While the bodies are yet to be identified, Police suspect that the two women were aged between 70 and 80.

Police are yet to determine the cause of death, however, asphyxiation is suspected.

The bodies were discovered by the Elpitiya Police following a tip-off received in this regard, and further investigations are currently underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka

National Agrarian Unity levels allegation against two fertilizer companies

National Agrarian Unity levels allegation against two fertilizer companies

Catholic Church to boycott 75th Independence Day celebrations

Catholic Church to boycott 75th Independence Day celebrations

Wasantha Mudalige granted bail in three cases

Wasantha Mudalige granted bail in three cases

Sajith and Anura pledge to revamp country's political culture, economy

Sajith and Anura pledge to revamp country's political culture, economy

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm