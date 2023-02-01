Two female bodies found in abandoned house

The bodies of two females were found in an abandoned house in the Elpitiya area this afternoon (01 Feb.).

While the bodies are yet to be identified, Police suspect that the two women were aged between 70 and 80.

Police are yet to determine the cause of death, however, asphyxiation is suspected.

The bodies were discovered by the Elpitiya Police following a tip-off received in this regard, and further investigations are currently underway.