Namal hints at potential tax revisions

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa has hinted at a potential tax revision within certain sectors in the future.

Commenting on recent allegations and complains that the taxes being imposed are too high, the former Minister noted that during the ‘Aragalaya’, people accused then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of not imposing such taxes.

“Everyone protested at the Aragalaya, questioning why these taxes were not being imposed. These were the accusations levelled against Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Today, these taxes are being imposed”, he said in this regard, adding that he trusts that the current government will be more careful in matters of such concern.

Thus, he further noted that as per information received, tax revisions are likely in specific sectors in the future. However, Rajapaksa stated that a clear increase in certain taxes is, in fact, required.