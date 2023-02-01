Commonwealth Secretary-General arrives in Sri Lanka

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland arrived in Sri Lanka, a short while ago (01 Feb.).

The delegation of three including the Commonwealth Secretary-General were welcomed, upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya.

The visiting official is scheduled to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations due to take place on 04 February, on an invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During her stay, Scotland is also expected to engage in discussions with top state officials including President Wickremesinghe.