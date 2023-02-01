Price of 92 Octane Petrol increased

The price of a litre of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 30, with effect from midnight today (01 Feb.), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced.

Accordingly, a litre of 92 Octane Petrol will now be sold at Rs. 400 at CPC fuel stations.

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC (LIOC) has also announced a price hike of Rs. 30 for a litre of 92 Octane Petrol, in line with the CPC’s announcement.

Thus, all LIOC fuel stations too, will now sell a litre of 92 Octane Petrol at Rs. 400, effective from midnight today.