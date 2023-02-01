Over 100,000 tourist arrivals recorded in Sri Lanka for January 2023

February 1, 2023   10:56 pm

Sri Lanka has seen a significant increase in the number of tourist arrivals for the month of January 2023, compared to the numbers seen in January 2022.

A summary report issued by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed an increase of over 20,000 tourist arrivals, with a total of 102,545 arrivals reported within the first month of 2023.

January 2022 saw a total of 82,327 tourist arrivals into the island.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando took to Twitter, reaffirming that the growth seen in the number of inbound travellers was ‘encouraging’.

