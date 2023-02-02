Applications called for appointment of independent commission members

The Constitutional Council has called for applications from members of the public who possess the requisite qualifications to be appointed as members of independent commissions.

At the recent Constitutional Council meeting, convened on January 30, it was decided to publish the relevant newspaper advertisement on February 01.

The draft format of the application can be found on the official website of the parliament: www.parliament.lk

Accordingly, the duly completed applications should be submitted on or before February 15 to the following postal or e-mail addresses:

• Acting Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council

Parliament of Sri Lanka

Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte

• constitutionalcouncil@parliament.lk



Instructions for the applicants:

All applications should be prepared according to the given format.

If any applicant wishes to apply for more than one commission, separate applications submit submitted for each commission.

All applications should be attested as required in the applications.

Applications can be submitted by registered post or e-mail. “Appointment of Members to the Commissions” should be indicated on the top left-hand corner of the envelope, or as the subject of the email.

If applications are submitted via e-mail the duly completed original document should be scanned and e-mailed and the scanned document should be clear and fit for print.

Requisite qualifications of the members appointed to each commission, as set out in the Constitution and the relevant Acts are as follows:

1. Election Commission - Article 103 of the Constitution

2. Public Service Commission - Article 54 of the Constitution

3. National Police Commission - Article 155A of the Constitution

4. Audit Service Commission - Article 153A of the Constitution

5. Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka - Section 3 of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka Act No.21 of 1996

6. Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption - Section 2 of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption Act No.19 of 1994

7. Finance Commission - Article 154R of the Constitution

8. Delimitation Commission - Article 95 of the Constitution

9. National Procurement Commission - Article 156B of the Constitution

Provisions of Article 41B of the Constitution are applied to all commissions when applications are considered by the Constitutional Council.