Nanu Oya fatal accident: Bus driver granted bail

The driver of the bus, involved in a deadly multiple-vehicle collision in Nanu Oya recently, has been granted bail.

When the accused was produced before Nuwara-Eliya magistrate Nalaka Sanjeewa Eidirsinghe today, he was released on three personal bails of Rs. 100,000 each and a cash bail of Rs. 25,000.

The 62-year-old from Horana was arrested on January 21 while receiving treatment at the Nuwara Eliya General Hospital under police custody.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the fatal accident was caused due to the bus driver’s careless driving.

Seven casualties were reported on January 20 when a bus fell down a 100-foot precipice on the Radella Eliya Shortcut Road, after colliding with a van and a three-wheeler.

All six persons travelling in the van, including the driver, and the driver of the three-wheeler died on the spot, while 53 passengers including students in the bus sustained injuries.



The five victims travelling in the van are reportedly related. Three children aged 8, 12 and 19 were also among the deceased.