Nanu Oya fatal accident: Bus driver granted bail

Nanu Oya fatal accident: Bus driver granted bail

February 2, 2023   11:10 am

The driver of the bus, involved in a deadly multiple-vehicle collision in Nanu Oya recently, has been granted bail.

When the accused was produced before Nuwara-Eliya magistrate Nalaka Sanjeewa Eidirsinghe today, he was released on three personal bails of Rs. 100,000 each and a cash bail of Rs. 25,000.

The 62-year-old from Horana was arrested on January 21 while receiving treatment at the Nuwara Eliya General Hospital under police custody.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the fatal accident was caused due to the bus driver’s careless driving.

Seven casualties were reported on January 20 when a bus fell down a 100-foot precipice on the Radella Eliya Shortcut Road, after colliding with a van and a three-wheeler.

All six persons travelling in the van, including the driver, and the driver of the three-wheeler died on the spot, while 53 passengers including students in the bus sustained injuries.
 
The five victims travelling in the van are reportedly related. Three children aged 8, 12 and 19 were also among the deceased.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released on bail after 167 days in detention

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released on bail after 167 days in detention

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released on bail after 167 days in detention

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.01

Gazette on local government election date published (English)

Gazette on local government election date published (English)

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka (English)

77 senior military officers awarded 'Vishishta Seva Vibushana' medals (English)

77 senior military officers awarded 'Vishishta Seva Vibushana' medals (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sabry tells UNHRC (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sabry tells UNHRC (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sri Lanka's foreign minister tells UNHRC

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sri Lanka's foreign minister tells UNHRC

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm