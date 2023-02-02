13th Amendment should not be enforced  Chief Prelates

February 2, 2023   01:05 pm

The Chief Prelates of the Three Chapters have accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of confusing the country following his statement on the implementation of the 13th Amendment.

In a letter addressed to the Head of State today (02 Feb.), the religious leaders deemed the 13th Amendment as a piece of legislation that gives rise to serious concerns pertaining to the country’s national security, territorial integrity and its independence.

Thus, they asserted that the Amendment should not be enforced at all.
Last month, President Wickremesinghe expressed the Cabinet’s willingness pertaining to the full implementation of the 13th Amendment.

Accordingly, he stated that the 13th Amendment will be implemented, in full, unless it is decided by the Party Leaders as to whether or not the Amendment should be abolished.

Attached below is the relevant letter received by Wickremesinghe from the Chief Prelates;

