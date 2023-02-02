Susanthika Jayasinghe, one of the most successful and decorated athletes produced by Sri Lanka, has been appointed the Consultant – Mentoring and Development of Women’s Cricket.

The appointment of the Olympic silver medallist is effective from February 01, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced in a press release.

Accordingly, Jayasinghe, the only female athlete to win an Olympic medal for the island nation and the only Asian woman athlete to have won an Olympic medal in sprint events, will use her story of grit and determination to inspire the present and future generations of women cricketers in Sri Lanka.

“I am extremely happy with this new challenge, as it gives me an opportunity to help young women athletes take up the game, cope with the challenges, and go on to become the ‘start’ they deserve to be in the future,” Jayasinghe said speaking on the new appointment.

The national cricket body said it is confident that Jayasinghe will be a valuable asset for the game of women’s cricket in Sri Lanka.