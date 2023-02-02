Susanthika appointed consultant to SL womens cricket team

Susanthika appointed consultant to SL womens cricket team

February 2, 2023   04:23 pm

Susanthika Jayasinghe, one of the most successful and decorated athletes produced by Sri Lanka, has been appointed the Consultant – Mentoring and Development of Women’s Cricket.

The appointment of the Olympic silver medallist is effective from February 01, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced in a press release.

Accordingly, Jayasinghe, the only female athlete to win an Olympic medal for the island nation and the only Asian woman athlete to have won an Olympic medal in sprint events, will use her story of grit and determination to inspire the present and future generations of women cricketers in Sri Lanka.

“I am extremely happy with this new challenge, as it gives me an opportunity to help young women athletes take up the game, cope with the challenges, and go on to become the ‘start’ they deserve to be in the future,” Jayasinghe said speaking on the new appointment.

The national cricket body said it is confident that Jayasinghe will be a valuable asset for the game of women’s cricket in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No increase in three-wheeler fares despite petrol price hike

No increase in three-wheeler fares despite petrol price hike

No increase in three-wheeler fares despite petrol price hike

Chief Prelates of Three Chapters urge President not to enforce 13th Amendment

Chief Prelates of Three Chapters urge President not to enforce 13th Amendment

CEB gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts

CEB gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts

Farmers cry foul over sky-high prices of MOP fertilizer

Farmers cry foul over sky-high prices of MOP fertilizer

Sathosa reduces prices of four food items

Sathosa reduces prices of four food items

Anura vows to put an end to misappropriation

Anura vows to put an end to misappropriation

Circular issued to state institutions on curtailing budgetary provisions for 2023

Circular issued to state institutions on curtailing budgetary provisions for 2023

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released on bail after 167 days in detention

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released on bail after 167 days in detention