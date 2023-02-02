17 new envoys present credentials to the President
February 2, 2023 06:52 pm
Eleven newly appointed Ambassadors and six High Commissioners to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe this afternoon (02 Feb.) at the Presidential Palace in Kandy.
Accordingly, Ambassadors were appointed to Cote d’Ivoire, Uruguay, Mongolia, Serbia, Sudan, Armenia, North Macedonia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Ecuador, while High Commissioners were appointed to Jamaica, Tanzania, Malawi, Canada, Malaysia, and the Maldives.
Following the acceptance of their credentials, President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in cordial discussions with the new Ambassadors and High Commissioners.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardana, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake and a group of Parliamentarians from Kandy were present on this occasion.
Below is the complete list of the newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners;
1. Mr. N’dry Eric Camille
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire based in New Delhi
2. Mr. Jason K. Hall
High Commissioner-designate of Jamaica based in New Delhi
3. Mr. Albeto Guani Amarilla
Ambassador-designate of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay based in New Delhi
4. Mr. Ganbold Dambajav
Ambassador-designate of Mongolia based in New Delhi
5. Ms. Anisa Kapufi Mbega
High Commissioner-designate of the United Republic of Tanzania based in New Delhi
6. Mr. Sinisa Pacic
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Serbia based in New Delhi
7. Mr. Leonard Mengazi
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Malawi based in New Delhi
8. Mr. Abdalla Omer Elhusain
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Sudan based in New Delhi
9. Mr. Eric Walsh
High Commissioner-designate of Canada based in Colombo
10. Mr Youri Babakhanian
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Armenia based in New Delhi
11. Mr. Slobodan Uzunov
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of North Macedonia based in New Delhi
12. Mr. Robert Maxian
Ambassador-designate of the Slovak Republic based in New Delhi
13. Mr Badil Hashim Bin Adam
High Commissioner-designate of Malaysia based in Colombo
14. Dr. (Ms) Eliska Zigova
Ambassador-designate of the Czech Republic based in New Delhi
15. Mr. Jan Thesleff
Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Sweden based in New Delhi
16. Mr. Francisco Teodoro Guevara
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Ecuador based in New Delhi
17. Mr. Ali Faiz
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Maldives based in Colombo