Karu Jayasuriya conferred with honorary Sri Lankabhimanya title

The ‘Sri Lankabhimanya’ Award, deemed the most prestigious lifetime award in the country, was conferred on Parliamentarian Deshabandu Karu Jayasuriya by President Ranil Wickremesinghe a short while ago (03 Feb.).

Jayasuriya received the award at a Ceremony of Investiture held at the President’s House in Colombo this morning, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The decision to award the accolade was announced in a special gazette notification published on 24 January.

‘Sri Lankabhimanya’ is the highest civil honour of Sri Lanka awarded by the President on behalf of the government. It is bestowed upon those who have rendered exceptionally outstanding and most distinguished service to the nation.

Jayasuriya, who served as the Speaker of Parliament from 2015-2020, has also held a number of cabinet ministerial portfolios since he embarked on his active political career in 1995 representing the UNP.

Prior to commencing his political career, Jayasuriya served in the Ceylon Army Volunteer Force from 1965-1972.

Jayasuriya, who later joined the private sector, has served as the chairman of National Chamber of Commerce, SAARC Chamber of Commerce, Colombo Rubber Traders’ Association, Sugar Importers’ Association and Sri Lanka Business Development Centre. He was also the Director of the Export Development Board.

After leaving the private sector, Jayasuriya was appointed the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Germany with accreditation to Austria and Switzerland in 1992, serving until 1994.