Paddy purchases through District & Divisional Secretariats for 2023 Maha season

It has been decided that the purchasing of paddy will not be done by the Paddy Marketing Board during the ongoing ‘Maha’ season, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera stated.

Accordingly, paddy purchases will not be undertaken by the Board this year.

Instead, the Government has decided that 66,000 metric tonnes of paddy will be purchased through the District and Divisional Secretariats, Amaraweera said.