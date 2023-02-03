Wasp attack kills 12-year-old

A 12-year-old child was reported dead yesterday (02 Feb.), following a wasp attack in the Komariya area in Uhana, Ampara.

The child, identified as a 12-year-old area resident, was attacked after an eagle had disturbed a wasp nest in the area last afternoon, Police reported.

He was then admitted to the District General Hospital in Ampara, where he later died while receiving treatment.

The child’s remains have been placed in the morgue of the Ampara Hospital, while further investigations into the death are being conducted by the Uhana Police.