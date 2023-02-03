Over 500 prisoners to be released for 75th Independence Anniversary

February 3, 2023   05:31 pm

Over 500 prisoners are due to be released tomorrow (04 Feb.) in view of the 75th Independence Day.

Accordingly, a total of 588 prisoners will be released tomorrow, Prisons Commissioner and Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake stated.

Those who were jailed for drug-related offences will be granted the said presidential pardon, while the release of 31 inmates who were deemed to have displayed good behavior during their imprisonment was also approved by the Prison Board.

Thus, these 31 inmates too, will be released tomorrow, Ekanayake said.

