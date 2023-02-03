Dates set for Adjournment Debate on Govt. Policy Statement

Dates set for Adjournment Debate on Govt. Policy Statement

February 3, 2023   06:51 pm

The Adjournment Debate on the Government Policy Statement is due to be held on 09 and 10 February.

Accordingly, it was decided this afternoon (03 Feb.) at a meeting with the leaders of political parties that the relevant debate will be held on the aforementioned dates, Sri Lanka Parliament announced.

President Ranil Wickremesighe is scheduled to deliver the government’s policy statement in Parliament on 08 February, at the ceremonial inauguration of the fourth session of the ninth Parliament.

Accordingly, the Policy Statement to be implemented in the country from the 75th Independence celebration in 2023 until the Centenary celebration in 2048, consisting of new policies, new laws and acts proposed to be implemented for the betterment of the country, irrespective of party, colour or caste discrimination, will be presented to Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

No excess reservoir water to generate hydropower - Mahaweli Authority

No excess reservoir water to generate hydropower - Mahaweli Authority

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.03

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.03

China asks US not to 'jab fingers at its close cooperation with Sri Lanka'

China asks US not to 'jab fingers at its close cooperation with Sri Lanka'

Coalition Against Partition of Sri Lanka stages 'Satyagraha' in Kandy

Coalition Against Partition of Sri Lanka stages 'Satyagraha' in Kandy

Anura wants to form a govt trusted by all ethnic communities

Anura wants to form a govt trusted by all ethnic communities

Sajith Premadasa vows to improve people's quality of life

Sajith Premadasa vows to improve people's quality of life