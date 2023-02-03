Dates set for Adjournment Debate on Govt. Policy Statement

The Adjournment Debate on the Government Policy Statement is due to be held on 09 and 10 February.

Accordingly, it was decided this afternoon (03 Feb.) at a meeting with the leaders of political parties that the relevant debate will be held on the aforementioned dates, Sri Lanka Parliament announced.

President Ranil Wickremesighe is scheduled to deliver the government’s policy statement in Parliament on 08 February, at the ceremonial inauguration of the fourth session of the ninth Parliament.

Accordingly, the Policy Statement to be implemented in the country from the 75th Independence celebration in 2023 until the Centenary celebration in 2048, consisting of new policies, new laws and acts proposed to be implemented for the betterment of the country, irrespective of party, colour or caste discrimination, will be presented to Parliament.