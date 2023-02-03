Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through shipping, air connectivity

Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through shipping, air connectivity

February 3, 2023   10:19 pm

Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through shipping, air connectivity 

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka laid emphasis on greater cooperation between the two countries on Friday, promoting shipping and air connectivity by reducing airfare.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, now in Colombo, met Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they also talked about importing pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh and cooperating in the IT sector, according to UNB.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr Momen will join Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4.

The main ceremony of the National Independence Day celebrations will be held on February 4 at 8.30 am at Galle Face Green under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr Momen reached Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lankan State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon received Foreign Minister Dr Momen upon his arrival in Colombo.

Earlier, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given out instructions to celebrate the 75th Independence Day “with pride at minimal cost” and with the new reformist programme for the next 25 years.

The Foreign Minister is likely to meet the Sri Lankan President apart from his meeting with Sri Lankan Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry during his stay in Colombo.

Source - The Financial Express
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB requests PUCSL approval to impose scheduled power cuts for four days (English)

CEB requests PUCSL approval to impose scheduled power cuts for four days (English)

CEB requests PUCSL approval to impose scheduled power cuts for four days (English)

China asks US not to 'jab fingers at its close cooperation with Sri Lanka' (English)

China asks US not to 'jab fingers at its close cooperation with Sri Lanka' (English)

Anura wants to form a govt trusted by all ethnic communities (English)

Anura wants to form a govt trusted by all ethnic communities (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to improve people's quality of life (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to improve people's quality of life (English)

Several political parties including SJB to boycott Independence Day celebration

Several political parties including SJB to boycott Independence Day celebration

President instructs officials to develop Victoria Dam to attract tourists

President instructs officials to develop Victoria Dam to attract tourists

SJB will not agree to 'IMF deals' that burden lives of people

SJB will not agree to 'IMF deals' that burden lives of people

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election to be held from Feb. 22-24

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election to be held from Feb. 22-24