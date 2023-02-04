Fairly heavy showers expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places, the Department of Meteorology says.

Sowers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere in the afternoon or at night.

Showers are likely in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Due to the active cloudiness in the southwestern and Southern Sea areas, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 70-80 kmph in the abovementioned sea areas is high.

The naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The possibility for sudden roughness is high in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.