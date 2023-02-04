Sri Lanka celebrates 75th Independence Day today

The 75th National Independence Day - themed Namo Namo Matha  A Big Step towards a Century - is celebrated ceremoniously today (February 04) at the Galle Face Green in Colombo as the country is trying to unlock a USD 2.8 billion IMF bailout package to facilitate access to financial support to get the economy back on track.

The main ceremony will commence at 8.30 a.m. at Galle Face Green under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The festivities are scheduled to begin after the offering of floral tributes at the statue of Mahamanya D.S. Senanayake at Independence Square and the statue of the war heroes at the Presidential Secretariat.

Many cultural and religious programs have been organized throughout the country in conjunction with the 75th National Independence Festival.

Meanwhile, a special traffic plan will be in place today to ensure the smooth function of the ceremony without causing interruptions to general traffic flow and commuters.

