Sri Lanka celebrates 75th Independence Day today

February 4, 2023   08:16 am

The 75th National Independence Day - themed Namo Namo Matha  A Big Step towards a Century - is celebrated ceremoniously today (February 04) at the Galle Face Green in Colombo as the country is trying to unlock a USD 2.8 billion IMF bailout package to facilitate access to financial support to get the economy back on track.

The main ceremony will commence at 8.30 a.m. at Galle Face Green under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The festivities are scheduled to begin after the offering of floral tributes at the statue of Mahamanya D.S. Senanayake at Independence Square and the statue of the war heroes at the Presidential Secretariat.

Many cultural and religious programs have been organized throughout the country in conjunction with the 75th National Independence Festival.

Meanwhile, a special traffic plan will be in place today to ensure the smooth function of the ceremony without causing interruptions to general traffic flow and commuters.

 

To watch the 74th Independence Day commemoration held at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, tune in to TV Derana and Ada Derana 24.

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.03

CEB requests PUCSL approval to impose scheduled power cuts for four days (English)

China asks US not to 'jab fingers at its close cooperation with Sri Lanka' (English)

Anura wants to form a govt trusted by all ethnic communities (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to improve people's quality of life (English)

Several political parties including SJB to boycott Independence Day celebration

Ready for debt restructuring talks with authorities, Sri Lanka's bondholders tell IMF

President instructs officials to develop Victoria Dam to attract tourists

