Looking forward to boost bilateral ties with Sri Lanka  Biden tells Ranil

US President Joe Biden says he looks forward to strengthening and deepening the cordial bilateral relations with Sri Lanka even further.

He made this remark in a warmly worded letter of felicitation, which conveyed his best wishes to his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and the people of Sri Lanka on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Sri Lankan Independence.

The US President also said that he hopes to continue to advance the shared values and vision for a peaceful, prosperous and secure future for the people of the two countries.

He pointed out that this milestone independence anniversary coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Sri Lanka.

President Biden acknowledged that this longstanding partnership has helped to advance peace and prosperity across the region and globally.

He recalled that both nations – throughout their shared history – “have tackled formidable global challenges, including the combatting of climate change, addressing the scourge of human trafficking and maintaining a secure, free and open Indo-Pacific”.

President Biden pointed out that bilateral trade and economic ties have been strengthened and deepened, and that Sri Lanka and the U.S., as democracies, have always been stronger when standing together, while being united in a shared commitment to freedom, opportunity and equality.

The communication from President Biden was handed over to President Wickremesinghe by the US Under-Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland when she called on President Wickremesinghe on Wednesday (Feb. 01) at the Presidential Secretariat.