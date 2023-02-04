Indian State Minister for External Affairs meets President Ranil

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met India’s State Minister of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (Feb. 04).

The two sides have discussed the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Indian State Minister appreciated the measures taken by the Sri Lankan government to ensure ethnic harmony.

He also conveyed greetings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

Muraleedharan arrived in Sri Lanka to represent India at Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day celebrations this morning (Feb. 04).