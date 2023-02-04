34 arrested during illegal Facebook party

34 arrested during illegal Facebook party

February 4, 2023   08:14 pm

A total of 34 persons were arrested in Panadura early this morning (04 Feb.) after an illegal ‘Facebook party’ was raided.

The raid was conducted by the Panadura North Police at a tourist hotel in the area, which led to the seizure of several illegal substances including cannabis, kush  and alcohol, Police reported, adding that a girl present at the party is also believed to have been sexually harassed.

While a group of arrestees are due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, measures are underway to release the remaining suspects on police bail after summoning their parents, a senior Police officer confirmed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tilvin says govt is not confident about winning the election

Tilvin says govt is not confident about winning the election

Protest staged in Maradana against Independence Day ceremony

Protest staged in Maradana against Independence Day ceremony

President briefs African envoys on new phase of Sri Lanka's foreign policy

President briefs African envoys on new phase of Sri Lanka's foreign policy

China confirms two-year debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

China confirms two-year debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.04

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.04

Events organized in several areas to mark 75th Independence Day

Events organized in several areas to mark 75th Independence Day