34 arrested during illegal Facebook party

A total of 34 persons were arrested in Panadura early this morning (04 Feb.) after an illegal ‘Facebook party’ was raided.

The raid was conducted by the Panadura North Police at a tourist hotel in the area, which led to the seizure of several illegal substances including cannabis, kush and alcohol, Police reported, adding that a girl present at the party is also believed to have been sexually harassed.

While a group of arrestees are due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, measures are underway to release the remaining suspects on police bail after summoning their parents, a senior Police officer confirmed.