Three remanded over attack on Elphinstone Theatre protest

February 4, 2023   09:57 pm

Three persons belonging to an unidentified group of persons who had reportedly attacked those engaged in the ‘Sathyagraha’ protest that took place near the Elphinstone Theatre in Mardana last night (03 Feb.) have been remanded.

While water cannons and tear gas were fired by the Police in attempts to disperse those protesting, another group of persons is also believed to have carried out an attack on the protesters at around 10:00 p.m. last night. 

A heated situation then arose between the two parties, following which the Police intervened, further escalating the issue.

Water cannons and tear gas were subsequently fired at the protesters, while the Riot Squad used batons to evict the protesters.

Four protesters were also arrested at the time, and were later granted bail by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

Speaking on the event, lawyer Nuwan Bopage, who was at the protest siet at the time of the incident stated that it is clear that the three persons who remanded today were, in fact, a group of persons who had recently been released on bail.

“It is clear that these individuals have engaged in such activities in the recent past, and were brought here in an organized manner”, Bopage said, hinting that the attack was a pre-meditated plan.

