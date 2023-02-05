Election Commission requests for Rs. 770m from Finance Ministry

Election Commission requests for Rs. 770m from Finance Ministry

February 5, 2023   09:32 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has requested the Ministry of Finance for an allocation of Rs. 770 million for the month of February from the ministry, for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election. 

Accordingly, the request was made in writing by the Chairman of the Commission, Attorney-at-Law Nimal. G. Punchihewa, to the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance. 

An estimated sum of Rs. 770 million is reportedly required for this month, in order to meet the basic expenses incurred for the upcoming election due to be held on 09 March, the Commisson stated, thereby requesting that Ministry of Finance provide these funds either in whole or in installments. 

Although the Ministry of Finance had previously handed over nearly Rs. 37 million to the Commission for the upcoming election, the Commission noted that an estimated sum of Rs. 4 billion is required for the whole process of holding the 2023 Local Government election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka (English)

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka (English)

There is only one ladder out of this crisis  Presidents address to the nation (English)

There is only one ladder out of this crisis  Presidents address to the nation (English)

Protestors in Maradana tear-gassed by police, four arrested (English)

Protestors in Maradana tear-gassed by police, four arrested (English)

Chandima Weerakkody joins Opposition Leader on stage at rally in Hiniduma

Chandima Weerakkody joins Opposition Leader on stage at rally in Hiniduma

Several protests staged against 75th Independence Day celebration

Several protests staged against 75th Independence Day celebration

Norochcholai coal power plant on verge of shutting down again?

Norochcholai coal power plant on verge of shutting down again?

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka