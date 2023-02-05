Election Commission requests for Rs. 770m from Finance Ministry

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has requested the Ministry of Finance for an allocation of Rs. 770 million for the month of February from the ministry, for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, the request was made in writing by the Chairman of the Commission, Attorney-at-Law Nimal. G. Punchihewa, to the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

An estimated sum of Rs. 770 million is reportedly required for this month, in order to meet the basic expenses incurred for the upcoming election due to be held on 09 March, the Commisson stated, thereby requesting that Ministry of Finance provide these funds either in whole or in installments.

Although the Ministry of Finance had previously handed over nearly Rs. 37 million to the Commission for the upcoming election, the Commission noted that an estimated sum of Rs. 4 billion is required for the whole process of holding the 2023 Local Government election.