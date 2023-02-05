Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dies at 79

Pakistan’s Former President General Pervez Musharraf (Retired) died at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness, at a hospital in Dubai, as per Pakistan’s Geo News.



The former four-star general, who was in Dubai since March 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis, a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in your organs and interferes with their normal function

As per local media reports quoting his family members, Musharraf was hospitalised for a couple of weeks due to a complication of his ailment.

The former president has been in UAE for the last eight years getting medical treatment. Earlier, Musharraf expressed his desire to spend the “rest of his life” in his home country, local media reported.

Source - The Guardian

- Agencies