Embilipitiya Police find body of abducted woman

The body of a female was recovered by the Embilipitiya Police yesterday (04 Feb.).

Accordingly, the body was found by the Police following an investigation conducted into a complaint lodged at the Suriyawewa Police on 03 February by the deceased’s daughter, claiming that she had been abducted by three persons who had arrived in a vehicle.

The deceased, identified as a 58-year-old resident of Suriyawewa, had reportedly been abducted by the owner of a hotel in the area, after her son had eloped with the owner’s wife.

Police reported that preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased’s son, who was employed at the hotel, had had an illicit affair with the hotel owner’s wife, and had later run away with her.

Further investigations into the death are currently underway by both, Suriyawewa and Embilipitiya Police units.