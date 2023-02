An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a state bank in Gettuwana, Kurunegala, has been robbed by a group of unidentified persons, police said.

Police reported that the suspects had arrived posing as repairmen between 09:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. yesterday (04 Feb.).

The said ATM is reportedly located opposite the Kurunegala Railway Station.