Freedom Path exhibition open to public

The “Freedom Path” artifact exhibition was declared open yesterday (04 Feb.), and will be held at the Colombo Museum from 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. everyday from 04 – 10 February.

The exhibition was organized in view of the 75th National Independence Day celebration and was declared open yesterday at the National Museum in Colombo under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A collection of newspaper front pages reflecting unique moments in history related to the freedom struggle between1919-1972 was presented to the President by the Director General of the National Archives Department, Dr. Nadira Rupasingha.

Four rare books - a Gazette of the Central Province of Ceylon, Volume I & II, The Geology of Sri Lanka, Sigiri Graffiti volume II and Maha Vansaya first half and second half, reprinted with the courtesy of UNESCO, was also presented to President Wickremesinghe by the Director General of the National Museums Department Mrs. Sanuja Kasturiarachchi.

The Head of State was also presented with ‘Urumayaka Arumaya’, a collection of murals of the Kelani Vihara, Book of Buddha and bodhisattva, images of Ancient Sri Lanka, the book on Sathsathiya After the Enlightenment Based on Frescoes of the Kandyan Era, Ancient Ceylon Volume 26, Roots of Sri Lankan arts and History of the kingdom of Rohana by the Director General of the Department of Archaeology, Professor Anura Manatunga.

The Director General of the Central Cultural Fund, Professor Gamini Ranasinghe, also presented a commemorative memento to the President.

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Somaratne Vidanapathirana, and Buddhist Affairs Commissioner General Sunanda Kariyapperuma were also present at this occasion which was jointly organized by the Department of National Museum, the Archaeological Department, and the Central Cultural Fund.